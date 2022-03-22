VIVA Chicken Rolls Out Sauce-Inspired Socks

VIVA Chicken faithful can show support for their favorite sauce with a pair of limited-edition socks inspired by the restaurant’s three house-made sauces.

From Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25, VIVA Chicken will be giving away pairs of limited-edition sauce-inspired socks plus VIVA Chicken gift cards via its Instagram page @VIVAChicken.

There are three different styles of socks, one for each of the three Peruvian sauces that VIVA prepares at each restaurant to complement its charcoal-fire-roasted chicken. VIVA makes each sauce in-house daily, beginning with preparation hours before each restaurant opens its doors, ensuring the sauce is just as fresh as VIVA’s chicken.

VIVA’s three signature sauces are:

Aji Amarillo (Mild, Yellow) – Sweet on the front end, with a mild spice on the back end

Huacatay (Medium, Green) – A mixture of Peruvian black mint, jalapenos and fresh cilantro, providing the perfect amount of flavor and spice

Rocoto (Hot, Red) – Flavorful and creamy with a distinctive flavor and delayed kick, made from Rocoto, one of Peru’s hottest peppers!

The Aji Amarillo pepper, the base for VIVA’s Aji Amarillo sauce, is a staple in all Peruvian cooking. VIVA sources its Aji Amarillo peppers, Peruvian black mint and Rocoto peppers from a family-owned farm in Peru, which co-founder Chef Bruno Macchiavello often visits to check in with the farmers and the peppers that supply flavors VIVA fans love.