    VIVA Chicken Rolls Out Sauce-Inspired Socks

    Industry News | March 22, 2022
    A photo of VIVA Chicken's new sock lineup.
    VIVA Chicen
    There are three types of socks, for each of VIVA's signature sauces.

    VIVA Chicken faithful can show support for their favorite sauce with a pair of limited-edition socks inspired by the restaurant’s three house-made sauces.

    From Monday, March 21 through Friday, March 25, VIVA Chicken will be giving away pairs of limited-edition sauce-inspired socks plus VIVA Chicken gift cards via its Instagram page @VIVAChicken. 

    There are three different styles of socks, one for each of the three Peruvian sauces that VIVA prepares at each restaurant to complement its charcoal-fire-roasted chicken. VIVA makes each sauce in-house daily, beginning with preparation hours before each restaurant opens its doors, ensuring the sauce is just as fresh as VIVA’s chicken. 

    VIVA’s three signature sauces are: 

    Aji Amarillo (Mild, Yellow) – Sweet on the front end, with a mild spice on the back end

    Huacatay (Medium, Green) – A mixture of Peruvian black mint, jalapenos and fresh cilantro, providing the perfect amount of flavor and spice

    Rocoto (Hot, Red) – Flavorful and creamy with a distinctive flavor and delayed kick, made from Rocoto, one of Peru’s hottest peppers!

    The Aji Amarillo pepper, the base for VIVA’s Aji Amarillo sauce, is a staple in all Peruvian cooking. VIVA sources its Aji Amarillo peppers, Peruvian black mint and Rocoto peppers from a family-owned farm in Peru, which co-founder Chef Bruno Macchiavello often visits to check in with the farmers and the peppers that supply flavors VIVA fans love.

