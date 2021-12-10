VIVA Chicken Sets Opening Date for Nexton Store

VIVA Chicken announced the grand opening of its newest restaurant, located in Nexton. The fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie joint will open its doors on Thursday, December 16 at 506 Nexton Square Drive, Suite 103, Summerville, expanding its South Carolina footprint.

Founded by Chef Bruno Macchiavello and Randy Garcia in 2013, the star of VIVA’s menu is Pollo a la Brasa - the hottest, freshest, chicken - a staple of Peruvian street food, made from Chef Bruno’s family recipe. To complement its charcoal-fire-roasted chicken, VIVA also prepares three Peruvian sauces in-house daily at each restaurant - Aji Amarillo (Mild, Yellow), Huacatay (Medium, Green) and Rocoto (Hot, Red).

Flavorful juices like Maracuya (Passion Fruit Juice), Herbal Limeade and Peruvian favorite Chicha Morada (made from Peruvian Purple Corn, Cinnamon, Clove, Pineapple, Apple and Limes) are made in-house daily. The VIVA Chicken menu also includes signature sides including Solterito (Peruvian corn salad) Yuca, Arroz Chaufa (Peruvian fried rice) and more in a casual, inviting atmosphere.

“We believe Viva will bring a new flavor to the area and are excited to open our doors to Summerville and share our Pollo a la Brasa, if you want to check us out, come hungry and get there early because once our chickens are gone, they're gone until the next day,” says Bruno Macchiavello, VIVA Chicken co-founder.

To celebrate its Charleston-area opening, the first 25 people in line and through the door on December 16 at the Summerville location will receive FREE VIVA Chicken for a year. This includes one whole chicken + three sides meal a month for 12 months. To qualify for Free VIVA for a year, guests must have the VIVA Chicken app downloaded to receive the meals each month. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will also take place on Friday, December 17 at 11 a.m.

Guests are encouraged to plan ahead by downloading and ordering through the VIVA Chicken app, available on Google Play (Android) and the Apple App Store (iOS). By enrolling in VIVA Points, members earn rewards and promotions for future orders and receive special surprises throughout the year.

Through its VIVA Cares program, VIVA Chicken integrates into the local communities it serves, supporting local non-profit organizations and its broader national program with No Kid Hungry. VIVA Chicken is partnering with Low Country Food Bank, an umbrella partner of No Kid Hungry, for its Nexton opening events, with proceeds going back to the organization.

VIVA Chicken’s Summerville location in the Nexton Center is open every day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and is the 14th location for the fast-casual brand. VIVA Chicken also has restaurants in the Charlotte area, North Carolina Triad, Utah and Greenville, South Carolina.