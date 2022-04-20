Viva Chicken Sets Opening Date for Second Greenville Location

Viva Chicken announced the grand opening for its second Greenville, South Carolina restaurant, located at 3624 B Pelham Road. The fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie joint will open its doors to the public beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, expanding its Upstate footprint.

VIVA Chicken will occupy 3,500 square feet of new construction adjacent to the Pelham at 85 Shopping Center. To celebrate its Pelham Road opening, the first 25 people in line and through the door on April 20 at the Pelham restaurant will receive FREE VIVA Chicken for a year. This includes one whole chicken + three sides a month for 12 months. To qualify for free VIVA for a year, guests must have the VIVA Chicken app downloaded to receive the meals each month.

Founded by Chef Bruno Macchiavello and Randy Garcia in 2013, the star of VIVA’s menu is Pollo a la Brasa - the hottest, freshest chicken - a staple of Peruvian street food, made from Chef Bruno’s family recipe. To complement its charcoal-fire-roasted chicken, VIVA also prepares three Peruvian sauces daily at each restaurant - Aji Amarillo (Mild, Yellow), Huacatay (Medium, Green) and Rocoto (Hot, Red).

VIVA Chicken recently introduced special limited-edition socks inspired by its three signature sauces. During the Pelham Road Grand Opening, VIVA will give away pairs of specialty socks at random to guests throughout the day on April 20, while supplies last.

Also available on Grand Opening Day at VIVA’s Pelham location will be popsicles by Greenville-based Common Pops made from VIVA’s Maracuya Passion Fruit Juice. VIVA previously collaborated with Common Pops for an event last summer. Maracuya is just one of three flavorful juices VIVA makes in-house daily, along with Herbal Limeade and Peruvian favorite Chicha Morada (made from Peruvian Purple Corn, Cinnamon, Clove, Pineapple, Apple and Limes).

Proceeds from VIVA’s Pelham Road Grand Opening events will benefit Mill Village Farms. Since opening its first Greenville restaurant on Woodruff Road in August, VIVA Chicken has partnered with Mill Village Farms to help fight food insecurity in the Upstate. In December, VIVA collaborated with Tetrad Brewing on a unique Peruvian-style ale with proceeds of the beer’s sales benefitting Mill Village Farms. Over the past eight months, VIVA has raised nearly $1,500 for Mill Village Farms, enough to supply almost 150 family food boxes packed with fruits and veggies to Greenville-area families in need.

Through its VIVA Cares program, VIVA Chicken integrates into the local communities it serves, supporting local non-profit organizations and its broader national program with No Kid Hungry. Since beginning its partnership, VIVA Chicken has raised nearly $60,000 for No Kid Hungry.

“Greenville has welcomed VIVA Chicken with open arms and we’re excited to expand our footprint in the area with the Pelham restaurant,” says Gerald Pulsinelli, VIVA Chicken CEO. “This second location will allow us to further immerse ourselves into the upstate and serve up the hottest, freshest chicken to more friends and family in the area.”