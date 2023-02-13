VIVA Chicken Turns 10, Takes Aim at Expansion

Charlotte-based VIVA Chicken turns 10 this month and the fast-casual Peruvian rotisserie chicken joint celebrates with festive promotions and a strategic roadmap for the future.

Starting February 20 (the actual anniversary date), guests across all VIVA restaurants can celebrate with 10 percent off all digital orders made through its website or app (February 20 only).

“Since opening our first VIVA Chicken in 2013, we have opened 15 other restaurants across the Carolinas, Georgia and Utah, visually rebranded, sold over four million of the hottest, freshest Peruvian rotisserie chickens, created more than 4,600 jobs and now have 135,000 VIVA Points Loyalty Members and 254 million total loyalty points to date (and growing),” says VIVA co-founder Randy Garcia. “I’m proud to say that while we have grown, there are three areas of focus we have not, and do not plan to ever change: our passion for food, obsession for service, and most importantly, our love for people that can be seen in our employee-funded #VIVAcares program and more than $122,000 raised for local charities and our nonprofit partner No Kid Hungry.”

What’s next for VIVA Chicken:

Expansion—VIVA’s new growth strategy highlights a second Georgia restaurant opening in Alpharetta in 2023 and three to five new VIVA locations each year with a concentration on filling out existing markets and expanding VIVA into neighboring states.

#VIVACares—VIVA looks forward to raising even more money for No Kid Hungry and local nonprofits, and continuing to encourage team members to support each other through an employee-shared funds account that helps build an inclusive community for all that celebrates diversity, collaboration, and growth via paycheck distribution.

Employee benefits—VIVA Chicken will continue to build out its employee benefits, which recently expanded to further the company’s commitment to team members to offer six weeks of paid Maternity leave, 401K opportunities, 40 hours of sick pay and beyond.