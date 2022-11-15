Voicify Announces Partnership with Paytronix

Voicify, a conversational AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform used to deliver custom voice assistants, and Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform for restaurants and retail, announced a new partnership that enables restaurants to incorporate voice ordering across all customer touch points. Integrating the Voicify voice food ordering assistant with the Paytronix customer experience platform (CXP) allows both organizations to accelerate business development goals in the restaurant industry while offering expanded digital products and services to shared customers.

Restaurant ordering options range from mobile apps, to online ordering, drive-through kiosk, and even via third-party apps such as DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats. The Voicify – Paytronix partnership enables brands to add voice ordering to each of these channels while simultaneously capturing and funneling each transaction into an ongoing one-to-one customer relationship.

“Voice is the next frontier of guest engagement,” says Andrew Robbins, co-founder and CEO, Paytronix Systems, Inc. “Integrating Voicify enables us to provide more options to restaurants and convenience stores to meet guests where they are. People naturally use voice in all sorts of interactions, from home devices like Amazon Alexa, to drive thrus. When Voicify is integrated with Paytronix, brands can streamline customer and staff interactions making for a more engaging customer experience.”

"We're delighted that Paytronix has selected Voicify to round out the incredible suite of digital tools they offer restaurants," adds Jeff McMahon, CEO of Voicify. "This move validates the extensive work Voicify made in 2022 to automate complex business processes with Voicify custom assistants at globally recognized restaurant brands."

The Voicify Conversation Experience Platform™ provides brands and organizations with the ability to create engaging conversation-based applications (“apps”) in one location that automatically deploys to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Custom Voice Assistants, chatbots, and other devices. The platform is designed to offer brands and organizations the ability to deploy feature-rich voice apps and intelligent chatbots quickly while offering the flexibility of unlimited customization.

The Paytronix customer experience platform combines online ordering, loyalty, omnichannel messaging, AI insights, stored value, and payments in one platform. These tools enable organizations to provide solutions for mobile and contactless experiences, customer insights, marketing, ordering automation, and more.