The Vollrath Company Introduces New Touchless Refrigerated Slide-In

The Vollrath Company, a leader in the foodservice equipment industry, introduces the next generation of serving line fabricator components. The new SerVue touchless refrigerated slide-in uses sensors to automatically dispense the desired amount of food from self-contained canisters replacing the open-air design of a traditional salad bar.

"SerVue features an elevated refrigeration area that provides a beautiful visual showcase of ingredients,” says Brian Hedlund, vice president of Equipment for Vollrath. “It gives customers a completely new, exciting and safe way to serve themselves at a salad bar and makes checking and refilling ingredients a breeze for the operator.”

Smart sensors at the bottom of each canister detect the presence of a bowl or plate and dispense ingredients accordingly. The functionality can be dialed in to provide the precise amount of each ingredient, allowing more oversight of controlled portions and food costs.

SerVue expands Vollrath’s fabricator component offering, which can be sold separately or built into a new custom serving system.

See SerVue and an assortment of other new products from Vollrath at booth 4420 at the National Restaurant Association Show, held from May 21-24 in Chicago.