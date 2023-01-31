The Vollrath Company Restructures International Business

The Vollrath Company, a leader in the foodservice equipment and supplies industry, announces the creation of a global product portfolio under the Vollrath International umbrella, containing the best products from Vollrath’s U.S. and Pujada’s European offerings. Combining the two comprehensive, high-quality offerings and leveraging the agile production and distribution structures allows Vollrath to offer global solutions in professional catering and commercial kitchens around the world.

The Vollrath Company has a diverse set of resources with production, warehouse, and sales facilities around the world, as well as an international network of distributors. The organization is ideally positioned to accelerate its growth internationally. Well-stocked warehouses located in Spain, the United States and Mexico are able to deliver orders to its entire network of distributors globally with maximum logistical efficiency.

“We’re excited to share more of our products with customers in more geographic markets and show them how their businesses can benefit from partnering with us,” says Paul Bartelt, CEO and president of The Vollrath Company.

Leadership Role Changes in Vollrath International

The organizational change is accompanied by a shift in leadership. Paul D’Alberto, the current vice president of International Sales, is retiring after tirelessly circling the globe for the past 26 years creating the foundation for this next step in Vollrath’s international business endeavors.

Taking a new leadership role in Vollrath International, Sergio Romero has joined Vollrath as global sales manager. He comes to Vollrath from the Taurus Group where he was commercial director for Europe. Romero has extensive knowledge of retail product distribution and product development globally and will lead the sales teams in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Mexico, Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia.

Also joining the Vollrath International leadership team is David Centelles who has been appointed as international marketing manager. Centelles joined Vollrath four years ago as sales and marketing Director for Pujadas, and now will be responsible for all international marketing. Both Romero and Centelles are based at the Pujadas headquarters in Spain.

To learn more about Vollrath International, visit Vollrath at the NAFEM Show in Orlando from February 1-3, booth #1835, or at Ambiente at Messe Frankfurt in Germany, Hall 8.0 Stand G89 from February 3-7.

To learn more about the Vollrath International product offering, consult the new Vollrath International Catalog.