Voodoo Doughnut Announces First Arizona Location

Voodoo Doughnut announced the opening of its first store in Arizona. The new location will be in Tempe, and is set to open later this year, marking the 19th store for the iconic doughnut brand.

Known for its craveable, high-quality, handmade doughnuts, Voodoo Doughnut offers a wide range of unique flavors and shapes that are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. From the famous Portland Cream to "America's Greatest Doughnut" the Bacon Maple Bar, there's a doughnut for every taste.

The new Tempe location will feature Voodoo Doughnut's signature pink color in a vibrant, colorful interior, with custom artwork by local artists and a patio area for guests to enjoy their doughnuts and coffee in the Arizona sunshine.

"We've been exploring the Arizona market for a while as part of our continuous growth strategy, and we're excited to finally bring our doughnuts to Tempe," said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut. "We can't wait to become a part of the local community," continued Schultz.

This announcement comes on the heels of recent openings in San Antonio and Austin Texas for the brand with plans to open in Boulder, CO later this year. The official Tempe opening date and other details will be revealed in the coming weeks.