Voodoo Doughnut Announces Opening of First Chicago Location

Voodoo Doughnut announced the opening of its 21st store and first Chicago location. This exciting expansion marks a significant milestone for the iconic doughnut brand as it brings its unique blend of creativity and indulgence to Chicago's culinary scene. The official opening date and more details will be disclosed in the forthcoming months.

Nestled at the heart of Fulton Market, at 945 W Randolph Street, the new Voodoo Doughnut store promises a delightful haven for doughnut enthusiasts and food lovers alike. Known for its unconventional and mouthwatering doughnut varieties, Voodoo Doughnut is set to captivate Chicagoans with its signature treats, ranging from the recognizable Voodoo Doll doughnut to the world-famous Bacon Maple Bar.

"We're incredibly excited to become a part of Fulton Market's vibrant culinary landscape," says Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. "Our fans have spoken, and we listened. Chicago's rich food culture and diverse community make it an ideal location for our unique doughnut experience. We look forward to sharing our passion for extraordinary doughnuts with the people of Chicago,” continues Schultz.