Voodoo Doughnut, the iconic creator of handcrafted, innovative doughnuts, is excited to announce two new seasonal creations: the Pumpkin Spice Latte Doughnut and the Pumpkin Buttermilk Bar.

Pumpkin Spice Latte is filled with delectable pumpkin spice fluff, dipped in bold Magic Roast espresso frosting, and topped with a swirl of decadent caramel frosting and a dollop of handcrafted pumpkin spice whip. Crafted with Voodoo’s exclusive Magic Roast coffee blend, this doughnut captures the essence of a Pumpkin Spice Latte in every bite.

Pumpkin Buttermilk Bar brings the cozy comfort of pumpkin season to life, transforming the classic buttermilk bar into a pumpkin-shaped treat with delicately crisp edges, a soft cake center, and a perfectly balanced sweet and subtly spiced pumpkin flavor.

“We wanted to create a little pumpkin for everyone this fall.” said Voodoo Doughnut CEO, Chris Schultz. “From the latte lovers to the pumpkin purists, these limited-time doughnuts are made to bring a little seasonal joy to every guest who walks through our doors.”

Guests can indulge in these seasonal treats beginning Monday, September 2 through Monday, November 3 at participating locations.