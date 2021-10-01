Voodoo Doughnut Announces Return of The Dashing Pumpkin Doughnut

Voodoo Doughnut, known for its handmade, innovative doughnuts as well as giving back to communities, announced the return of its highly popular seasonal doughnut, The Dashing Pumpkin. The Dashing Pumpkin is a pumpkin spice cake doughnut, topped with fluffy cream cheese, a dusting of pumpkin spice, and fall colored sprinkles.

“Who doesn’t dig pumpkin spice?” says Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “Our Dashing Pumpkin is the perfect way to celebrate the fall season with Voodoo Doughnut,” continued Schultz.

The Dashing Pumpkin will be offered at all Voodoo Doughnut shops in Portland, Milwaukie and Eugene, Oregon; Austin and Houston, Texas; and Denver, Colorado, between now and November 30, 2021. The popular Portland company has several promotions lined up for the new doughnut, which they plan to announce in the coming days via its popular social media accounts.