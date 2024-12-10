Voodoo Doughnut is making the season extra sweet with the return of its beloved Holiday Half Dozen, available December 12 through December 29. This festive collection of six handcrafted doughnuts brings the spirit of the holidays to life with a creative mix of flavors and designs.

Holiday Half Dozen:

Gingerbread Doll: A festive treat dipped in sweet gingerbread frosting, decorated with Voonilla icing, and finished with chocolate candy buttons.

Eggnog Old Fashioned: Creamy eggnog frosting and pumpkin pie spice bring holiday warmth to a timeless classic.

Last Minute Gift: Filled with strawberry cream and topped with green Voonilla frosting and a festive red bow.

Melting Snowman: A whimsical creation with a marshmallow body, pretzel arms, and a face so cute it'll melt your heart.

Peppermint Cocoa Crunch: A chocolate-dipped ring topped with crushed candy cane and festive sprinkles.

Blizzard Cake : A classic cake doughnut showered in blue and white sprinkles for a winter wonderland feel.

“Who wouldn’t want to spend some of the holiday season at Voodoo? We’re excited to be a small part of those traditions.” said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut.

Adding even more excitement this holiday season is the 12 Days of Voodoo promotion, running December 9 through December 20. Fans can enjoy 12 days of rotating deals featuring 50% off select items daily, making it easy to spread holiday joy while saving big.

12 Days Of Voodoo full schedule of daily 50% off deals: