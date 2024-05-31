Voodoo Doughnut announced the continuation of their partnership with It Gets Better for Pride Month 2024. In celebration of Pride and Voodoo Doughnut’s ongoing commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community, they are bringing back the iconic Pride Bar doughnut. Available from June 1 through June 30, 2024, this limited-edition doughnut will once again benefit It Gets Better, with partial proceeds from each limited-edition doughnut sale going towards the nonprofit’s mission to uplift, empower, and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer youth around the globe.

A return fan favorite, The Pride Bar doughnut is a delicious treat filled with rich Bavarian cream, dipped in Voonilla frosting, and adorned with a brilliant spectrum of rainbow hearts. In addition to the Pride Bar doughnut, Voodoo Doughnut will feature the Pride Bar sticker as the Sticker Series limited-edition design of the month. The sticker will be available starting June 13th in-stores and online, with partial proceeds also benefiting It Gets Better.

“We’re excited to bring back the Pride Bar and help amplify the impactful mission of It Gets Better and support LGBTQ+ youth,” says Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO.

“It Gets Better recognizes that the path to self-discovery looks different for everyone. We are so grateful for the continued support of Voodoo Doughnuts as we work together to empower LGBTQ+ youth to define their own journey,” says Jimmy Ancheta-Tilley Jr, It Gets Better’s Director of Development.