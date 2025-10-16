Voodoo Doughnut has announced that Chris Schultz will be departing the company as Chief Executive Officer, with his leadership concluding on Friday, October 17, 2025.

The company extends its sincere gratitude to Chris for his leadership, dedication, and passion in guiding Voodoo through a period of significant growth. Since joining in 2018, Chris led the charge in expanding Voodoo’s footprint from six locations in four states to 24 locations across nine states, bringing Voodoo’s handcrafted, imaginative doughnuts to more fans across the country.

Voodoo Doughnut will continue to be overseen and supported by Fundamental Capital, the San Francisco–based private equity firm that acquired a majority stake in 2017, along with its Board of Directors. Both remain deeply committed to Voodoo’s creative spirit, operational excellence and long-term growth, and will be actively engaged with the company’s operations and strategic initiatives.

As the company looks ahead, Voodoo remains focused on growth and expansion, with three new stores set to open in Bellevue, Washington (Seattle area); Miami (Wynwood Arts District); and New York City (Union Square). The brand’s ongoing national growth efforts are supported by a continued development pipeline with new stores planned in 2026 and beyond. Each new location represents the brand’s ongoing commitment to sharing its one-of-a-kind experience with more guests nationwide.

Voodoo Doughnut looks forward to naming and welcoming a new leader in the near future and remains steadfast in its focus on innovation, quality, and profitable operational performance that drives sustainable growth — values that have defined the brand since its founding in Portland more than two decades ago.