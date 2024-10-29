Voodoo Doughnut, the legendary purveyor of innovative and imaginative doughnuts, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Southern California at 66 E Windward Ave. Just steps away from the iconic Venice sign, the new store will bring Voodoo’s handcrafted creations and unapologetic creativity to the heart of this vibrant, artistic community.

With its shared emphasis on authenticity and artistic freedom, Voodoo Doughnut’s bold creations find a perfect home in this dynamic neighborhood, where art, skate, and surf collide in a celebration of creativity. Only a few bites of a Bacon Maple Bar away from the Venice Beach Boardwalk, this new location reflects the vibrant energy of Voodoo Doughnut, offering doughnut lovers an authentic, one-of-a-kind experience with every visit.

“Venice has a vibe that aligns with Voodoo’s spirit,” said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut. “We are excited to share the Voodoo magic with the community that makes this neighborhood so special.”

Located at the crossroads of Venice’s history and its forward-thinking future, Voodoo Doughnut is set to become a must-visit destination for locals and visitors alike. The Venice Beach location will offer all the brand’s beloved classics, from the Bacon Maple Bar to the iconic Voodoo Doll, along with 40+ handcrafted doughnut offerings, including a line of beloved vegan flavors.