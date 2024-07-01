Following the success of its quarterly give-back campaigns, Voodoo Doughnut continues its commitment to making a positive difference in the community. This summer, the iconic doughnut shop has partnered with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to support their mission to fight childhood cancer. To support, Voodoo Doughnut will introduce the limited-edition Strawberry Lemonade Stand Giving Doughnut, with partial proceeds benefiting ALSF.

Inspired by classic summer flavors and the impactful mission of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, the Strawberry Lemonade Stand doughnut features a mouthwatering lemon filling, drenched in strawberry frosting, and topped with handcrafted fluff, sprinkles, and a sour gummy. This delightful treat will be available at participating Voodoo Doughnut locations from July 2 to September 30, 2024.

“We’re proud to partner with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and support their mission to fight childhood cancer,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “The Strawberry Lemonade Stand doughnut not only brings a refreshing, nostalgic flavor to our lineup but also allows our customers to contribute to a cause that brings hope and resources to children and families battling cancer. We invite everyone to join us in making a difference, one doughnut at a time.”

“We are delighted that Voodoo Doughnut chose to partner with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation!” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and Co-Executive Director at Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. “We couldn’t be more excited about this sweet collaboration, and we are so grateful to be part of a community that comes together to help end childhood cancer.”

For those who wish to support ALSF but don’t have a Voodoo Doughnut location nearby, they can visit voodoodoughnutshop.com to purchase a Pink Voodoo Doughnut Established Short Sleeve Tee. A portion of the proceeds from this online exclusive will also benefit ALSF’s vital work.