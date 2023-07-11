Voodoo Doughnut Headed to Dallas for 20th Location

Voodoo Doughnut announced its 20th store, located in Dallas, Texas. The official opening date and other details will be revealed in the coming months.

Voodoo Doughnut is delighted to announce its plan to hire 75 new employees from the local community. As part of its commitment to fostering a supportive work environment, Voodoo Doughnut is proud to offer competitive wages, affordable health care, and generous paid time off (PTO) to its dedicated team members.