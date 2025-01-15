Voodoo Doughnut, the trailblazing purveyor of unique and handcrafted doughnuts, continued its partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), one of the leading research and prevention organizations in the U.S. As part of the brand’s quarterly give-back campaign, Voodoo Doughnut will introduce the limited-edition Blueberry Lemon Fritter, with a portion of proceeds supporting AFSP’s vital mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

The Blueberry Lemon Fritter is a delightfully crisp and fluffy blueberry fritter, topped with velvety lemon cream cheese and finished with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

“Suicide prevention is a cause that touches so many lives, and we’re honored to once again partner with AFSP,” said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut. “AFSP’s impactful work empowers communities, raises awareness, and provides hope to those who need it most.”

“We are so grateful to Voodoo Doughnut for setting aside proceeds from their delicious pastry to support our suicide prevention efforts. We also commend them for their passion to help their patrons be more aware of this serious public health problem and how we can all be a part of saving lives,” said Bob Gebbia, AFSP CEO.

This limited-edition doughnut will be available at participating Voodoo Doughnut locations from January 14, 2025, to April 7, 2025, with partial proceeds of each Blueberry Lemon Fritter sold supporting AFSP’s mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss.