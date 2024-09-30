Voodoo Doughnut is proud to continue its quarterly giving initiative with the introduction of the “Turtle Cheesecake” Giving Doughnut, partnering with HERA Ovarian Cancer Foundation to support their mission of eliminating ovarian cancer by promoting health, empowerment, research, and awareness.

The handcrafted Turtle Cheesecake Giving Doughnut is filled with a creamy cheesecake core, covered in rich chocolate icing, graham cracker crumble, caramel drizzle, and topped with crunchy peanuts. With each indulgent bite, guests will contribute to raising funds and awareness for ovarian cancer research and advocacy.

“We’re grateful to once again partner with HERA Ovarian Cancer Foundation,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “It’s an honor to support their mission in raising awareness and driving impactful efforts to eliminate ovarian cancer.”

“Voodoo is an incredible partner for and supporter of HERA Ovarian Cancer Foundation. They have donated in kind for our annual fundraiser gala by providing yummy dessert doughnuts for our guests as well as by participating in our Partners In Action program with the giving doughnut in the past. They have helped raise literally tens of thousands of dollars to help fund out of the box Ovarian Cancer research,” said Heidi Wells, HERA Board President.

This limited-edition doughnut will be available at participating Voodoo Doughnut locations from October 1, 2024, to January 6, 2025, with partial proceeds of each Turtle Cheesecake doughnut sold supporting HERA’s mission to eliminate ovarian cancer.

About Voodoo Doughnut Giving:

Voodoo Doughnut has continually demonstrated its dedication to community engagement through partnerships with national and local nonprofit organizations. These collaborations allow Voodoo Doughnut to support causes that reflect their values and make a positive impact in the communities they serve. Since formalizing their giving programs in 2019, Voodoo Doughnut has raised over $275,000 for its nonprofit partners.