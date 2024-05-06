Voodoo Doughnut debuts its latest culinary creation: the Mango Tajingo Doughnut. Bursting with the vibrant dance of flavors between sweet mango and zesty Tajín seasoning, this limited-edition delight promises a lively and memorable taste experience for doughnut enthusiasts nationwide.

“We’re excited to offer the Mango Tajingo to our fans, who doesn’t love the bold combination of mango and tajin?” says CEO Chris Schultz.

As a delectable way to welcome warmer weather, the handcrafted Mango Tajingo is dipped in sweet mango frosting, and generously coated with zesty Tajín, creating a perfect balance of sweetness and spice.