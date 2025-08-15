Voodoo Doughnut, the iconic creator of handcrafted, innovative doughnuts, is excited to announce the launch of the limited-edition Breakfast Club Series. Every week, starting Monday August 18, guests can enjoy a new doughnut inspired by a beloved breakfast favorite reimagined with a signature Voodoo twist.

“The best part of breakfast has always been the doughnuts, so we figured why not add a little Voodoo magic to morning classics?” said Voodoo Doughnut CEO, Chris Schultz.

This five-week series brings a rotating cast of breakfast-inspired creations to life:

Blueberry Muffin (Available August 18 – 24): Dipped in blueberry frosting, coated with muffin-top-inspired cinnamon sugar cake crumbles, and drizzled with sweet Voonilla frosting.

Banana Pancake (Available August 25 – 31): Handcrafted with delicately crispy edges and a soft center, this buttermilk doughnut is shaped like a pancake, dipped in rich maple frosting, and topped with a dollop of banana “butter” fluff and chocolate chips.

Orange Juice Box (Available September 1-7): Filled with orange creamsicle fluff, dipped in sweet Voonilla frosting, hand-decorated like a nostalgic juice box, and topped with a pretzel “straw.”

Cherry Go-Tart (Available September 8-14): Crafted with sweet, subtly tart cherry filling, dipped in pink Voonilla frosting, and topped with a pop of red sprinkles.

Cereal Bowl (Available September 15 – 21): Drenched in cinnamon swirl frosting, covered in crunchy apple cinnamon cereal, and drizzled with decadent caramel frosting.