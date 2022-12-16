Voodoo Doughnut to Open First San Antonio Location on December 20

Voodoo Doughnut, home of “America’s Greatest Doughnut.” the Bacon Maple Bar, announced it will be opening its doors to their 16th store, first location in the San Antonio area, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 8AM.

Featuring two iconic spinning cases that display a colorful selection of doughnuts, a showstopping eight-foot chandelier, life-sized longhorn, and hand-painted murals, this is a one-of-a-kind doughnut store.

“You know we hit a homerun when we landed an iconic brand like Voodoo Doughnut in the heart of our historic downtown. The store being open 24 hours a day will be well received by many visitors,” commented David Adelman with AREA Real Estate, LLC.

“We’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to bring the Voodoo Magic to San Antonio, that time has arrived,” says Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO “To open a store on historic Houston Street, is beyond exciting,” continued Schultz.

Having most recently opened in Katy, Texas in November, the company plans to open several more stores in 2023.