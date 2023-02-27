Voodoo Doughnut Opening 17th Location in Austin Area

Voodoo Doughnut, home of “America’s Greatest Doughnut,” the Bacon Maple Bar, announced it will be opening its doors to their 17th store, the second location in the Austin area, on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 8AM.

Voodoo’s Burnet Road store will celebrate the funkiness of decades past with delightful design nods including hand painted art, teal-colored walls, giant disco ball, custom wallpaper, and a Spirit Channeler to celebrate its newest location.

“We dig the city of Austin, having operated on 6th Street since 2015, it really feels like a second home to us,” says Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “To open on historic Burnet Road and employ 70 more people from the community, it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” continued Schultz.

Having most recently opened in San Antonio, Texas in December 2022, the company has plans to open eight more stores in 2023.