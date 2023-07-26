Voodoo Doughnut Opening in Boulder on August 1

Voodoo Doughnut announced the eagerly awaited grand opening of its newest store, set to delight taste buds in Boulder, Colorado for August 1

Unlike any other doughnut shop, at Voodoo Doughnut Boulder you will discover a massive chandelier, an exceptional assortment of handcrafted doughnuts that combine traditional recipes with creative, mouthwatering twists, displayed in jewel-like spinning cases, hand painted murals by local artists, one-of-a-kind wallpaper, a black velvet painting featuring Spirit Channelers to watch over the store, and a drive thru.

The grand opening festivities will commence at 8AM on August 1, 2023, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, at the store’s site located at: 3210 Arapahoe Drive, Boulder, CO 80303. Fans can also expect a featured Golden Buffalo doughnut created specifically for the occasion and available for a limited time.

“We are stoked to finally open our doors,” says Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “Our team has worked tirelessly to bring that Voodoo Magic to the Boulder community, and we look forward to welcoming everyone on August 1,” continues Schultz.