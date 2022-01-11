Voodoo Doughnut Opening in Vancouver, Washington

Voodoo Doughnut, known for its handmade and innovative doughnuts, opens the doors to its newest doughnut shop tomorrow on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9:00am. The new doughnut shop is located in Vancouver, WA at 8203 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, right between Thurston Way and the heavily-trafficked ring road to Vancouver Mall.

“We are so excited to finally cross the I-5 bridge and open our doors in Vancouver,” says Chris Schultz, CEO for Voodoo Doughnut. “We’ve been looking for years to find the perfect site to bring the Voodoo magic to the neighborhood. Vancouver is the first of several new shops this year,” he continues.

The new Vancouver, WA shop is the first Voodoo Doughnut location in Washington state, and is located at 8203 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, strategically situated between heavily-trafficked Thurston Way and the ring road to Vancouver Mall, in the site of the old Chase Bank building. The shop’s normal operating hours will be 6am – 11pm, daily.

Voodoo Doughnut plans to hire approximately 50 new employees, providing affordable medical coverage, a liberal PTO policy, pet insurance and a flexible work schedule – all without uniforms, nametags or a dress code.

The Vancouver location represents shop number 12 for Voodoo Doughnut, with an aggressive growth plan for 2022, which includes the previously announced Cypress, TX and the Denver International Airport, both in the spring of 2022.