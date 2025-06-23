Voodoo Doughnut, the iconic purveyor of unique and handcrafted doughnuts, is proud to continue its partnership with the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation (LAFD). Voodoo Doughnut recently opened its doors at 66 Windward Ave in Venice Beach, bringing its iconic pink boxes and cult-favorite flavors to one of Los Angeles’s most artistic and eclectic neighborhoods.

To celebrate with the Venice community, Voodoo Doughnut launched an exclusive giving doughnut, Venice Peach, with partial proceeds supporting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation’s efforts to provide vital tools and fund programs that help the LAFD save lives and protect communities.

The limited-edition Venice Peach is a handcrafted heart-shaped doughnut filled with sweet peach Bavarian cream, dipped in marbled pink and peach Voonilla frosting, and decorated with a “V” to celebrate Voodoo’s arrival in Venice. Venice Peach is available exclusively at the Venice Voodoo Doughnut location through July 31, 2025.

“Voodoo and the Venice vibe fit just right” said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut. “We’re excited to be part of the energy and support the community from day one through our continued partnership with the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.”

“We are grateful for Voodoo Doughnut’s belief in our mission, and for their continued support of our firefighters,” said LAFD Foundation President Liz Lin. “This generous offering directly enhances our ability to equip our firefighters with the tools they need to do their jobs.”

Home of the original Bacon Maple Bar, Voodoo Doughnut’s Venice location features over 40 handcrafted doughnuts ranging from classics to fan-favorites like the Voodoo Doll, Grape Ape, Memphis Mafia, Oh Captain My Captain, and a variety of vegan creations.

Voodoo Doughnut’s Windward Ave shop will is open daily from 7 am – midnight, making it the ultimate late-night indulgence for Venice’s doughnut enthusiasts.