Voodoo Doughnut, the legendary purveyor of innovative and imaginative doughnuts, announced its latest Southern California location at 7101 Melrose Avenue, at the corner of Melrose and La Brea. Following the recent announcement of its Venice shop, Voodoo Doughnut continues its expansion into Los Angeles, bringing its vibrant creations to one of the city’s most dynamic neighborhoods.

Voodoo Doughnut has answered the call of doughnut lovers across Los Angeles who have eagerly awaited the brand’s growth in the greater community. The Melrose location will feature Voodoo’s extensive line of beloved handcrafted doughnuts, including fan favorites like the Bacon Maple Bar and the iconic Voodoo Doll, along with a line of popular vegan offerings. Guests can expect Voodoo’s iconic pink building, spinning doughnut cases, black velvet spirit channeler, and unmistakable creative flair that make every visit a one-of-a-kind experience.

“Melrose is the perfect place to bring Voodoo Doughnut’s unique flavors and creative energy to L.A.,” said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut. “We’re excited to be part of this vibrant community and share something truly special.”

Voodoo Doughnut is known for its bold and unapologetic approach to doughnut-making, which has drawn fans and media attention since the first shop opened in Portland, Oregon in 2003. With over 40 offerings of handcrafted doughnuts made fresh daily and a commitment to quality and creativity, Voodoo has grown to operate 22 locations across the United States, with four additional locations coming soon, including Melrose and Venice Beach.