Voodoo Doughnut Unleashes Halloween Doughnuts

Voodoo Doughnut, known for its handmade, innovative doughnuts as well as giving back to communities, is getting into the Halloween spirit with two limited edition Halloween doughnuts. The popular Spooky Doo doll is a raised Voodoo Doll doughnut, topped with special green vanilla frosting, and each one uniquely decorated by hand. There is also a Halloween themed Sprinkle Cake, which is a plain cake doughnut with vanilla frosting and festive colored sprinkles.

“Halloween is a real fun time of year for us here at Voodoo, and we always like to give it the Voodoo touch,” says Chris Schultz, CEO for Voodoo Doughnut. “And since here at Voodoo, each doughnut is made and decorated by hand, each doughnut is as unique as each guest.”

The Halloween-themed doughnuts will be offered at all Voodoo Doughnut shops in Portland, Milwaukee, and Eugene, Oregon; Austin and Houston, Texas; and Denver, Colorado, only between Friday, October 29 and October 31, 2021. There is a Vegan Spooky Doo alternative available. The iconic brand has several upcoming holiday promotions lined up, which they plan to announce in the upcoming weeks via its popular social media accounts.