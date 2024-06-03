Voodoo Doughnut takes their signature Good Things Come in Pink Boxes slogan to a new level this National Doughnut Day on June 7th by featuring a limited-time $10 Pink Raised Glazed Dozen.

In true Voodoo style, the handcrafted dough will be dyed pink, creating a visually stunning and delicious treat that perfectly complements the iconic pink boxes. Every Pink Raised Glazed Dozen includes 13 doughnuts, making the day even sweeter.

“We celebrate doughnuts every day, but National Doughnut Day gives us a chance to go all out and have even more fun with our fans,” says Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut.