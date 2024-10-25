Voxie, a leading SMS marketing platform trusted by brands like Sonic Drive-In, Oxi Fresh, Edible Arrangements, and the Learning Experience, has launched Franchise Hub, a solution tailored for franchise networks. It enables franchisors to uphold brand integrity while giving franchisees the flexibility to create localized campaigns that resonate with their customers.

“Franchise Hub is the long-overdue innovation in SMS marketing. Traditional SMS platforms simply don’t address the unique needs of the franchise model, but Voxie’s solution sets the standard for franchises to connect,” said Ryan Hicks, Managing Partner, Franchise Supplier Network (FSN).

Voxie launches Franchise Hub, empowering franchisees with SMS marketing while maintaining brand control for franchisors.

Franchise Hub bridges the gap between local engagement and brand consistency, giving franchisors control over guidelines while empowering franchisees to run their own SMS campaigns.

“With Franchise Hub, franchise networks can control the brand story while allowing individual franchisees the ability to connect more personally with their customers,” said Adam Waid, CEO of Voxie.

One key feature is the ability to group franchise locations based on ownership, region, or participation in promotions, allowing scalable, targeted messaging. Franchise Hub gives franchisees the tools they need while franchisors retain control over customer data and communications.

“We chose Voxie because Franchise Hub provided the solution we needed. Managing hundreds of locations under a single, unsegmented platform wasn’t an option, but Voxie’s ability to group locations and customize access fit the needs of our growing franchises perfectly,” said Jordan Lebeuf, VP, CRM at Unleashed Brands.

Franchise Hub helps both corporate teams and franchisees boost marketing ROI, meet revenue goals, and deliver better customer experiences.