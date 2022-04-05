VROMO Expands Partnership with Olo

VROMO, a leading delivery management solution for the restaurant sector, has announced a broader partnership with Olo, a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation.

The partnership opens up a network of local delivery options for Olo’s 500+ multi-unit restaurant brands, creating a faster, seamless and more affordable solution for Olo clients using “Serve,” Olo’s white-label UX for web or app ordering, to manage online orders. These restaurants can now tap into the VROMO system, which automates delivery dispatch and uses route optimization to assign the orders to the nearest available driver for each delivery.

“The pandemic showed us the importance of shopping locally and created unprecedented demand for at-home dining,” says VROMO Chief Commercial Officer Alan Hickey. “Through the Olo/VROMO partnership, restaurants have the option to use both national delivery service fleets and local providers to complete deliveries. Operators feel good about localizing their delivery spend while also increasing delivery capacity, shortening delivery times and strengthening the customer experience.”

“Partnering with one of the leading delivery management systems just makes sense,” says Olo Business Operations Manager Greg Schept. “By giving local delivery service providers access to Dispatch, our last-mile delivery solution, we are strengthening the small business ecosystem and therefore helping to support the communities where our restaurant partners are located.”

Other key benefits of the VROMO/Olo partnership include managing more deliveries with fewer drivers, less driver downtime or waiting, real-time communication with customers, delivery performance data and greater customer retention.