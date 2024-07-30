WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, proudly reports a strong start to 2024. Driven by new restaurants in critical markets, robust development activities, encouraging sales data, and its popular Kids Eat Free initiative, WaBa Grill demonstrated thoughtful and consistent first-half growth and brand momentum. At this year’s midway point, the brand’s top 25% of locations neared an AUV of $650,000, while the top 50% of locations surpassed $550,000. WaBa Grill’s positive start to 2024 is a testament to the brand’s widespread and longstanding appeal among key audiences. Since 2020, same store sales and total system sales have jumped 25%, as WaBa Grill continues to attract new guests and build customer loyalty by delivering exceptional quality, freshness and better-for-you options at affordable prices.

“Two major factors propelled our midyear momentum: strong market entries in Texas and Nevada, where WaBa Grill was welcomed warmly by the Dallas and Henderson communities, and our highly successful Kids Eat Free program, which continues to deliver value to our guests and attract new fans to our restaurants,” said Andrew Kim, President & CEO of WaBa Grill. “Of course, our achievements would not be possible without our dedicated franchise partners and corporate team, whose commitment to brand excellence and guest service will help us reach significant milestones throughout the remainder of 2024 and beyond.”

As the demand for healthy fast casual dining options increases nationwide, WaBa Grill entered three new markets, including Henderson, Nevada, and Dallas, Texas. The Q1 debut in Nevada, which was followed in Q2 by the brand’s first location in Texas, increased WaBa Grill’s footprint to four key Western states and strengthened its position as the region’s leading rice bowl chain. Adding to WaBa Grill’s burgeoning presence throughout the West, WaBa Grill also added to its California restaurant count in April with a market entry in Fresno – the first of 30 restaurants planned for the state’s rapidly growing Central Valley.

On the midyear development front, WaBa Grill added 12 units to its development pipeline and inked an area development deal in Alameda County, California. The brand long known for its healthy bowls is expected to open several more locations in 2024 and is on pace to surpass the 200-restaurant milestone in early 2025 – a testament to WaBa Grill’s history of strategic expansion initiatives that meet the growing popularity of healthy dining options.

Complementing an array of successful first-half development activities, WaBa Grill also made significant early-year menu enhancements. In January, the brand amplified its most successful product launch to date, Boom Boom Tacos, with the introduction of Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls. The new bowl format was extremely well-received, with more than 70,000 bowls sold in six months. Reinforcing its commitment to providing everyday value for guests, WaBa Grill also launched a wide-ranging and highly successful initiative in April. The instantly popular Kids Eat Free campaign provided a flexible, value-driven solution for busy parents seeking healthy, quick meals for their families amidst rising costs. Kids Eat Free, which added a free Mini Chicken or Tofu Bowl to any entrée purchase, logged more than 72,000 redemptions in three months. The program reinforced WaBa Grill’s reputation as a family-friendly, cost-effective dining option. The popular program will continue at most WaBa Grill locations through the end of summer.