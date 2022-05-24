WaBa Grill Inks 8-Unit Deal in Nevada

WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, will soon be opening restaurants in Nevada with a new eight-store development deal that will bring the brand to various cities throughout Clark County within the next five years. The new deal was signed by multi-unit franchisee Raj Sangha of Dhindsa Group of Companies, who currently owns and operates seven other WaBa Grill locations throughout Southern California. Sangha now has exclusive territory rights to develop WaBa Grill in Clark County, introducing WaBa Grill to many new cities, including Las Vegas and Henderson.

“As a WaBa Grill franchisee for the past ten years, I am familiar with the excitement and enthusiasm that ripple through the community when WaBa Grill enters a new market, and I am confident that Clark County residents will enjoy the quality, flavor and value of the healthy options that WaBa Grill offers,” says Sangha. “Clark County, especially Las Vegas, attracts people from around the country – and the world – and I feel especially proud to be able to introduce WaBa Grill to this diverse area.”

Bold flavors and healthy food are the main attraction at WaBa Grill, which offers better-for-you options packed with fire-grilled proteins, healthy grains and fresh vegetables. Protein choices are plentiful and include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp, and organic tofu which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa sauce. Added to the menu last year, WaBa’s Plantspired Steak is a 100% plant-based protein alternative that has been wildly popular with vegans and non-vegans alike.

“WaBa Grill was founded on the principle that healthy food made with fresh, quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible to all, and soon our famous rice bowls, plates and salads will be available to Clark County residents,” says Vivian Mendoza, Director of Marketing at WaBa Grill. “We are thrilled to be expanding into Nevada with the help of a trusted franchise partner like Raj who has experienced great success with WaBa Grill over the past decade and continues to invest in and grow with the brand.”

The nearly 200-unit brand is primed to continue expansion, having identified ideal markets throughout the West and is seeking new franchise partners looking to expand their portfolios with an established healthy fast casual brand on the rise.