WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, is turning up the heat with the launch of its fiery WaBlaze Sauce. The spicy new offering ignites taste buds with red pepper and chili extract, delivering just the right amount of heat without overpowering the fresh flavors WaBa Grill fans love. WaBlaze joins the brand’s existing lineup of sauces, including its signature WaBa Sauce, Boom Boom, Sweet Chili and Garlic Serrano, all of which complement WaBa Grill’s signature bowls, plates, tacos and more, and allow guests to customize their order to their desired sweetness or spice level. WaBlaze is available now at all 190+ WaBa Grill locations nationwide.

“Our guests love and crave bold flavors, and our fiery new WaBlaze sauce challenges serious heat seekers and spicy food enthusiasts to see if they can handle the blazing heat!” said Andrew Kim, President & CEO of WaBa Grill. “WaBlaze pushes the boundaries of spice and flavor, while still complementing our existing signature sauces and reinforcing our dedication to exciting, flavorful fare that keeps guests returning for more.”

WaBa Grill’s new WaBlaze sauce is a hot and zesty twist on the brand’s signature WaBa Sauce, combining spicy red peppers and a fiery chili extract with soy sauce, pineapple, ginger, onion and garlic to deliver an intense heat and vibrant flavor. Perfect for guests who crave anextra kick in their meal, WaBlaze enhances WaBa Grill’s signature sauce lineup with a bold and dynamic flavor that cranks up the heat in every bite. This new addition not only satisfies the growing demand for intense, spicy flavors, but also embraces WaBa Grill’s spirit of boldness and menu innovation.

Since 2006, WaBa Grill has been beloved by guests for delivering convenient, better-for-you menu options at the best value. Protein choices are plentiful and include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp, 100% plant-based Plantspired™ steak and organic tofu. Guests may customize any entrée with a variety of flavorful sauces, including the fan-favorite WaBa sauce. With hearty and healthy options ranging from bowls, plates, salads and Boom Boom Tacos, WaBa Grill serves prepared-to-order food guests can feel good about eating. WaBa Grill also provides everyday value for guests, with affordable options including its Value-Bowl Combo for under $10 and Family Meals. Orders may be placed online, through the WaBa Grill app or any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.