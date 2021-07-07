WaBa Grill Opens Eighth Store in Riverside, California

WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, announced the opening of its newest Inland Empire restaurant, marking the brand’s eighth location in the city of Riverside. Located in the Meridian Retail Center on Van Buren Blvd., it’s now even easier for area residents to get their hands on WaBa’s better-for-you rice bowls, plates and salads. The new Riverside Waba Grill is owned by Raj Sangha, a franchisee of WaBa Grill for nearly ten years.

“We are happy to grow WaBa’s brand presence throughout Riverside County, continuing an almost decade-long partnership with this exceptional brand,” says Sangha. “The fact is, eating healthy just feels good. And when you don’t have to sacrifice quality and flavor, it’s not that difficult to make healthy choices. But that perfect balance of delicious and nutritious isn’t always easy to find, especially when it comes to healthy on the go. And that’s where WaBa Grill comes in!”

WaBa Grill was founded 15 years ago on the principle that healthy food made with fresh, quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible to all. Today, with nearly 200 locations throughout California and Arizona, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads packed with flame-grilled protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables are helping WaBa fans live their best life! All WaBa Grill locations are now open for dine-in, takeout and curbside pickup, and orders also may be placed via any of the chain’s third-party delivery partners. Additionally, guests can order via the WaBa Rewards App or company website to take advantage of always low-cost delivery.

The new Riverside WaBa Grill restaurant is located at 20641 Van Buren Blvd., Suite 101, Riverside, California, 92518 and can be reached by telephone at (951) 656-1444. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.