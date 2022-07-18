WaBa Grill Opens First Store in Camarillo, California

WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, announced the opening of its first Camarillo restaurant. Located in Camarillo Plaza, it’s now even easier for Camarillo residents to get their hands on WaBa’s better-for-you rice bowls, plates and salads. The new Camarillo WaBa Grill is owned by franchisees Gurpreet and Navreet Boparai, who own and operate two other WaBa Grill locations in Ventura County.

“WaBa Grill continues to set the bar extremely high, and we are proud to continue our portfolio growth with a forward-looking company that never settles when it comes to quality, freshness, menu innovation and a complete commitment to the guest experience,” says Gurpreet and Navreet Boparai. “We truly believe in this brand, and we are looking forward to serving Camarillo-area guests already familiar with WaBa Grill’s healthy options, plus new ones we are eager to introduce to this tremendous chain.”

WaBa Grill was founded more than 15 years ago on the principle that healthy food made with fresh, quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible to all. Today, with nearly 200 locations throughout California and Arizona, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads packed with flame-grilled protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables are helping WaBa fans live their best life! All WaBa Grill locations are now open for dine-in and takeout, as well as online ordering for pick-up or delivery on the WaBa Rewards App or company website. Guests can also enjoy the convenience of ordering via any of the chain's third-party delivery partners.

The new Camarillo WaBa Grill restaurant features the brand’s sleek digital menu board and is located at 1877 E. Daily Dr., Suite G, and can be reached by telephone at (805) 465-0100. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.