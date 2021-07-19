WaBa Grill Opens New Orange County Store

WaBa Grill announced the opening of its newest Orange County location in Tustin, Calif. Featuring a drive-thru and the brand’s recently unveiled digital drive-thru menu boards, this new WaBa Grill located on the corner of Newport Avenue and Walnut Avenue, makes WaBa’s better-for-you rice bowls, plates and salads even more accessible to Orange County locals.

“Along with using high quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen chicken and marinated ribeye steak, WaBa Grill is known for our order accuracy and speed of service. The addition of a drive-thru takes our already convenient process to a whole new level of efficiency,” says Mark Finnegan, WaBa Grill’s Chief Marketing and Information Officer. “We’re thrilled to bring WaBa Grill to Tustin where our new guests can enjoy bold flavors at a great value and grab-and-go speed.”

With nearly 200 locations throughout California and Arizona, WaBa Grill offers better-for-you options packed with flame-grilled protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables. Protein choices include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa sauce. The Tustin restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout and curbside pickup in addition to ordering via any of WaBa’s third-party delivery partners. Guests may also place their order via the WaBa Rewards App or company website to take advantage of always low-cost delivery.

Finnegan continues, “Based on the idea that healthy food made with fresh, quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible to all, WaBa Grill has been a go-to dining destination among health-conscious consumers for 15 years. It’s our goal to play an active role in the Tustin community while providing guests with more nutritious options to feed themselves and their families.”

The new Tustin WaBa Grill restaurant is located at 14551 Newport Ave., Tustin, California 92780 and can be reached by telephone at (714) 505-9222. Hours of operation for both the dining room and drive-thru are 7:00 a.m. to midnight, daily.