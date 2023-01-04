WaBa Grill Reopens Renovated Store in Hollywood, California

WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, is excited to announce the reopening of its Hollywood restaurant, which recently underwent an expansive interior refresh that delivers an appealing new environment and an even more welcoming atmosphere. Located within the bustling cross streets of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, the Hollywood restaurant is excited to welcome back guests to enjoy WaBa Grill’s better-for-you rice bowls, plates, and salads.

The restaurant now features updated wall art and window graphics, new furniture and lighting fixtures, and a fully repainted and refreshed interior. Complementing the new design, the location also has undergone a change of ownership, transitioning from being corporate-owned to ownership by franchisee Steven Shin, an existing WaBa Grill franchisee who also owns WaBa Grill’s West Hollywood restaurant on Sunset Boulevard.

“When the opportunity to purchase a corporate store in the area surfaced, we immediately knew it was an exciting chance to grow our WaBa Grill portfolio, something we’ve been eager to do since finding success at our West Hollywood location,” says Shin. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to reopen our doors to the Hollywood community and are proud to introduce new guests and existing fans of the brand to our newly revamped, state-of-the-art space. We’re confident the community will be just as excited as we are to welcome WaBa Grill back to the neighborhood.”

WaBa Grill was founded more than 15 years ago on the principle that healthy food made with fresh, quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible to all. Today, with nearly 200 locations throughout California and Arizona, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads packed with flame-grilled protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables are helping WaBa fans live their best life! All WaBa Grill locations are now open for dine-in and takeout, and orders also may be placed via any of the chain’s third-party delivery partners. Additionally, guests can order via the WaBa Rewards App or company website.

The Hollywood WaBa Grill restaurant features the brand’s sleek digital menu board and is located at 134 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA. The restaurant can be reached by telephone at (323) 407-6463and hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.