WaBa Grill Reopens Store in Yorba Linda, California

WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, announced the reopening of its Yorba Linda restaurant, which also now serves as the brand’s corporate flagship location. The Yorba Linda restaurant recently underwent an extensive interior remodel and will welcome guests with an upgraded brand aesthetic, modern décor and a refreshed restaurant atmosphere – but with the same fire-grilled aromas and flavorful tastes WaBa fans have loved for more than 15 years.

The Yorba Linda remodel features an extension of the kitchen, including a new flat top grill and char broiler grill + stove. Guests will experience fully redone floors, tile, restrooms and countertops. Additionally, the restaurant now features all-new dining room furniture and beverage dispensers, while updated signage, wall art, lighting, paint, seating and window graphics surround customers and complete WaBa’s signature in-restaurant look.

“WaBa Grill takes great pride in providing guests with a comfortable, attractive and welcoming environment, and the newly refreshed Yorba Linda location embodies our brand promise when it comes to the guest experience,” says Vivian Mendoza, WaBa Grill’s Director of Marketing. “Our Yorba Linda location is the ideal spot for our new flagship restaurant, especially given its proximity to the WaBa Grill Support Center, and we are excited for guests to experience the updates we’ve made – at this restaurant and throughout our system at other WaBa Grill locations embracing our new aesthetic.”

As WaBa Grill’s new flagship restaurant, the Yorba Linda location has transitioned to a pilot test location and test kitchen. The company-owned restaurant will continue to offer the core WaBa Grill menu while also serving as a hub for menu innovation, vetting test products prior to the first phase of testing in company and franchisee locations. For example, the restaurant is currently testing two specialty lemonades, the Passion Fruit Lemonade and Dragon Fruit Mango Lemonade. Once the pilot test ends, the lemonades will be removed, allowing for new products to pilot test. Complementing its sleek new interior, the location will take on an instrumental role on the frontlines of new product testing, with various new test items being rotated in and out throughout the year.

WaBa Grill was founded more than 15 years ago on the principle that healthy food made with fresh, quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible to all. Today, with nearly 200 locations throughout California and Arizona, WaBa’s famous rice bowls, plates and salads packed with flame-grilled protein, healthy grains and fresh vegetables are helping WaBa fans live their best life! All WaBa Grill locations are now open for dine-in and takeout, and orders also may be placed via any of the chain’s third-party delivery partners. Additionally, guests can order via the WaBa Rewards App or company website.

The Yorba Linda restaurant is located at 21480 Yorba Linda Blvd and can be reached by telephone at (714) 701-6433. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.