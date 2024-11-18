WaBa Grill, an LA-original rice bowl chain known for its Asian-inspired menu, invites guests to indulge in its new, limited-time Ube Royale Cheesecake, adding a distinctly colorful and decadent dessert option to its restaurants. The new Ube Royale Cheesecake stars ube, a popular purple yam native to the Philippines, which provides a nutty, sweet complement atop a layer of decadent cheesecake. Ube Royale Cheesecake is available now through January 31, 2025, at all 190+ WaBa Grill locations nationwide.

“As more consumers seek bold, innovative flavors from across the globe, we’re excited to offer a unique, Asian-inspired dessert that appeals to this growing demand for fresh and worldly culinary experiences,” said Andrew Kim, President & CEO of WaBa Grill. “Our new Ube Royale Cheesecake is a premium and distinctive dessert that showcases our commitment to menu innovation and our ability to expertly blend Asian-inspired flavors in unexpected, exciting ways.”

WaBa Grill’s new Ube Royale Cheesecake highlights the natural sweetness and nuttiness of ube, layered atop a rich, velvety vanilla cheesecake. The dessert is made with premium ingredients, including real purple sweet potato, cream cheese, sugar, eggs, cream and milk. With its eye-catching purple color, the dessert is not only a treat for the taste buds but also an Instagram-worthy addition to any meal. This new addition satisfies the growing demand for bold, global flavors, while simultaneously underscoring WaBa Grill’s dedication to providing unique, unexpected menu innovations, a hallmark of the LA food scene, with an Asian-inspired influence.

Since 2006, WaBa Grill has been beloved by guests for delivering convenient, flavor-driven menu options at the best value. Protein choices are plentiful and include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, succulent shrimp, 100% plant-based Plantspired steak and organic tofu. Guests may customize any entrée with a variety of complex, flavorful sauces, including the fan-favorite WaBa sauce. With hearty and healthy options ranging from bowls, plates, salads and Boom Boom Tacos, WaBa Grill serves prepared-to-order food that nourishes both body and soul. WaBa Grill also provides everyday value for guests, with affordable options including its Value-Bowl Combo for under $10 and Family Meals. Orders may be placed online, through the WaBa Grill app or any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.