WaBa Grill Signs 13-Store Deal for California

WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, is continuing to grow the brand’s California presence after inking a 13-store development deal. The deal was signed by franchisees Harsimran “Sim” Nagra and Jerry Bajwa with the Bajwa Group of Companies, which currently owns and operates 19 other WaBa Grill locations throughout Southern California. The Bajwa Group now has exclusive territory rights to develop WaBa Grill locations north of Bakersfield through Fresno, introducing WaBa Grill to many new markets including Visalia, Tulare and more.

“In recent years, Central California has transformed into a booming area with limitless opportunities for growth, which caught our attention as we evaluated regional markets throughout the west that made sense to expand WaBa Grill,” says Bajwa. “We are very eager to introduce WaBa Grill to the greater Fresno area, and we are confident that Central California locals will appreciate the access to delicious, high-quality, healthy options.”

Bold flavors and healthy food are the main attraction at WaBa Grill, which offers better-for-you options packed with fire-grilled proteins, healthy grains and fresh vegetables. Protein choices are plentiful and include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa sauce. New to the menu is WaBa’s Plantspired Steak, a 100% plant-based protein alternative that has been well received by vegans and non-vegans alike.

“We are thrilled to continue to introduce WaBa Grill to new guests alongside experienced and passionate business leaders like the team at The Bajwa Group, whose considerable commitment and vision allow us to deliver on our principle that healthy food made with fresh, quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible to all,” says Vivian Mendoza, Director of Marketing at WaBa Grill. “As we near 200 locations open, our valued franchise partners continue to fuel our expansion efforts, and we are excited to be an attractive business opportunity for potential new restaurateurs who see tremendous value in meeting consumers’ growing demand for better-for-you dining options at grab-and-go speed.”

The nearly 200-unit brand is primed to continue expansion, having identified ideal markets throughout the West and is seeking new franchise partners looking to expand their portfolios with an established healthy fast casual brand on the rise.