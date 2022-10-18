WaBa Grill Signs Deal to Enter Dallas/Forth Worth Market

WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, announced a recently inked multi-unit development deal that will introduce WaBa Grill to the greater Dallas-Fort Worth region, marking the brand’s entry into Texas. Signed by longtime WaBa Grill franchisee Hilario Raygoza, the new Dallas development deal paves the way for 10 WaBa Grill locations to open throughout Denton, Collins, Tarrant and Dallas Counties within the next six years. Hilario, who currently owns and operates five WaBa Grill locations in California’s Inland Empire, and whose first WaBa Grill restaurant was one of the brand’s first 25 stores, now has exclusive territory rights to develop the brand in all four Texas counties.

“I’ve been fortunate to witness firsthand WaBa Grill’s growth to almost 200 locations across California and Arizona, while always offering fresh, affordable options,” says Hilario Raygoza. “As Texas continues to experience significant restaurant expansion, I am confident that the communities where we’ll open new WaBa Grill restaurants will quickly embrace the rice bowl chain, and it is an honor to bring a brand I believe in to a bustling market like the greater Dallas-Fort Worth region.”

Bold flavors and healthy food are the main attraction at WaBa Grill, which offers better-for-you options packed with fire-grilled proteins, healthy grains and fresh vegetables. Protein choices are plentiful and include fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu which guests may add to any bowl, plate or salad and then customize with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa sauce. Relatively new to the menu is WaBa’s Plantspired Steak, a 100% plant-based protein alternative that has been well received by vegans and non-vegans alike since its introduction last year.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and we’re ready to make WaBa Grill big in the Lone Star State with this new development agreement and our longtime relationship with Hilario, who continues to be such a dedicated brand ambassador and franchise partner,” says Steven Wang, Director of Real Estate, Development & Construction at WaBa Grill. “We are extremely proud to bring our healthy rice bowl chain to the area, and we have the utmost confidence in Hilario and his talented team to make every one of our 10 new locations a Texas-size success.”

The nearly 200-unit brand is primed to continue expansion, having identified ideal markets throughout the West and is seeking new franchise partners looking to expand their portfolios with an established healthy fast casual brand on the rise.