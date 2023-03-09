WaBa Grill Unveils Boom Boom Tacos

WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, unveiled its Boom Boom Tacos, a signature menu item packed with flavor that’s currently testing at select restaurants. Made with grilled-to-order, all-natural chicken, ribeye steak or jumbo shrimp, each taco is served in a golden blend tortilla made with corn and flour and topped with spicy Boom Boom sauce – a deliciously creamy aioli that delivers an impressive kick. The Boom Boom Tacos also come with flavorful slaw dressed in a tangy sesame dressing and zesty green onions. Available now, the Boom Boom Tacos can be ordered individually or as a trio, allowing guests to mix and match to create their perfect flavor combination. The limited-time Boom Boom Tacos will be offered at 14 WaBa Grill locations throughout Southern California as part of a trial to determine whether they’ll become permanent menu items.

“WaBa Grill has always prioritized menu innovation, including the pairing of healthy foods with bold flavors to create better-for-you options,” says Vivian Mendoza, WaBa Grill’s Director of Marketing. “Our new Boom Boom Tacos are the latest example of how we deliver on this brand promise in an easily accessible handheld form.”

WaBa Grill’s spicy Boom Boom sauce, which headlines the new Boom Boom Tacos, adds to the brand’s already-popular lineup of signature sauces. Generously drizzled onto one of three premium protein choices, the Boom Boom Tacos are a unique and craveable menu option customers will enjoy reaching for time and time again. Perfectly complementing WaBa Grill’s existing cuisine, the Boom Boom Tacos join WaBa Grill’s fresh and flavorful bowls, plates and salads, which incorporate protein choices such as fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp, organic tofu, and WaBa’s 100% plant-based Plantspired Steak. The Boom Boom Tacos are available at the following Southern California locations for a limited time:

● Rancho Cucamonga (Haven Ave.)

● Whittier (Carmenita Rd.)

● Downey (Firestone Blvd.)

● Corona (Magnolia Ave.)

● Glendora (South Grand Ave.)

● Los Angeles (S. Central Ave.)

● Rialto (Foothill Blvd.)

● Rialto (W. Renaissance Pkwy.)

● Santa Ana (W. McFadden Ave.)

● Los Angeles (N. Vermont Ave.)

● City of Industry (Crossroads Pkwy.)

● El Monte (Valley Blvd.)

● La Puente (Hacienda Blvd.)

● Baldwin Park (Garvey Ave.)