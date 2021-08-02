WaBa Grill's Plantspired Steak Rolls Out Nationwide

WaBa Grill, one of the nation’s leading healthy rice bowl chains, announced that its flavorful new Plantspired Steak is now available at all of WaBa Grill’s nearly 200 locations throughout California and Arizona. Earlier this year, the brand announced it would expand its menu of fresh and flavorful offerings with a new plant-based protein option in partnership with the nation’s #1 tofu brand, Nasoya Foods USA. The brand’s newest protein option now appears alongside WaBa Grill’s existing menu of better-for-you options like fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp and organic tofu. The debut of WaBa Grill’s protein-packed Plantspired Steak marks the first time Nasoya has teamed with a large restaurant chain to make its hot-off-the-grill meat free products available to the masses.

“Today’s launch is momentous for WaBa Grill as the ongoing evolution of our menu now features an amazing meat alternative in Plantspired Steak, which underscores WaBa Grill’s enduring commitment to the experience of every guest, no matter their dietary needs or preferences,” says Mark Finnegan, Chief Marketing & Information Officer at WaBa Grill. “As we mark 15 years in business in 2021 and set our sights on continued menu innovation, our success will always be driven by the idea that healthy food made with expertly prepared, high-quality ingredients should be delicious and accessible to all.”

Featuring Asian-inspired flavors, the new Plantspired Steak takes plant-based eating to a whole new level of deliciousness. Marinated in-house, the plant-based “steak” is then grilled over an open fire for maximum caramelization and finished with WaBa Grill’s signature WaBa sauce to achieve a perfectly balanced sweet and savory flavor. Boasting 16 grams of plant protein per serving, the Plantspired Steak is delicious on any bowl, plate or salad, and expands the healthy fast casual brand’s already diverse and appealing menu of fresh and nutritious options offered at a great value and on-the-go speed.

“Nasoya plant-based products have been loved by home chefs across the country for decades so this collaboration is a natural evolution as more people than ever are looking for trusted plant-based products when eating out,” says Sung Yoon Nam, VP of Marketing at Nasoya. “We’re extremely proud to see Nasoya make its [quick-service restaurant] debut in all WaBa Grill locations and are confident our Plantspired Steak will be a great addition to the menu to meet WaBa Grill’s customers’ evolving taste preferences and dietary needs.”