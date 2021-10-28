WaBa Grill's Sales Continue to Soar

WaBa Grill has announced that Q3 2021 same store sales (SSS) jumped 17.9% over the same period last year, as the brand continues to make impressive gains across the sales spectrum. WaBa Grill’s Q3 increase in SSS represents a remarkable jump of 30.6% over the same pre-pandemic period for 2019, illustrating extraordinary ongoing sales momentum as the year begins to wind to a close. Following a record-setting 2020 that saw WaBa Grill register the best sales year in company history, 2021 continues to track toward a second-consecutive annual sales milestone for the brand known for its healthy and fresh menu served at super speed.

As 2021 marks 15 years in business, WaBa Grill’s Q3 total store sales (TSS) of $43.5 million was the second consecutive quarter to exceed $40 million in sales with TSS in Q2 eclipsing $40 million for the first time in company history. Robust digital sales via online orders, the WaBa Rewards App and third-party delivery continued to rise and currently represent nearly 25% of total sales.

“As we celebrate 15 years in business with an array of milestones and accomplishments, we are feeling very grateful for our dedicated franchise partners who serve as our most passionate brand ambassadors,” says Andrew Kim, President & CEO of WaBa Grill. “WaBa Grill is meeting a real need in today’s market by making fresh, healthy food accessible to all; and our unique ability to provide ‘healthy food fast’ is resulting in the brand’s highest satisfaction ratings among our guests and franchisees alike.

Menu evolution has played a significant role in WaBa’s recent success and has helped fuel the brand’s record-setting results. In August, WaBa Grill proudly announced the in-store arrival of a new plant-based protein option in collaboration with the nation’s #1 tofu brand, Nasoya® Foods USA. WaBa Grill’s Plantspired™ Steak, a Korean-inspired alternative to steak, was an overnight sensation at the almost 200 WaBa Grill locations throughout California and Arizona – pushing sales nearly 5% higher in the first six weeks following launch. WaBa Grill’s entire menu of fire-grilled options is now even more accessible as the brand’s digital channels continues to thrive. The brand’s promise of “Always Low-Cost Delivery” has driven positive guest feedback scores which reflects customer awareness and appreciation for WaBa Grill’s internal delivery offerings versus its competitors. Additionally, WaBa Grill was named a top heath-focused franchise in QSR magazine’s 2021 “Best Franchise Deals” report.

“The tremendous momentum we’ve experienced in 2021 has exceeded even our most ambitious goals and the fact that it’s occurring during our 15th anniversary year makes it even more special,” says Mark Finnegan, Chief Marketing & Information Officer at WaBa Grill. “As the WaBa brand continues to grow and evolve, our success is underpinned by our unwavering commitment to a bold, healthful menu, meaningful investments in technology, and an operational system built to deliver enduring value to our guests.”

For 15 years, WaBa Grill has been serving its famous rice bowls, plates and salads made with fresh vegetables, healthy grains and high-quality proteins including fresh, never frozen chicken, marinated ribeye steak, wild-caught salmon, jumbo shrimp, and organic tofu, all prepared to order on an open-fire grill and customized with a variety of flavorful sauces including the fan favorite WaBa Sauce. Along with takeout and curbside pickup, guests may place orders via the WaBa Rewards App for always low-cost delivery along with any of WaBa’s third-party delivery partners.

The nearly 200-unit brand is primed to continue expansion having identified key markets throughout the western U.S. and is seeking franchise partners interested in expanding their portfolios with an established healthy fast casual brand on the rise.