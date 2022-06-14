Waitr Announces New Partnership with 7-Eleven

Waitr, a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today a new national collaboration with 7-Eleven, one of the nation’s top brands and most popular convenience stores.

The new collaboration with 7-Eleven provides more delivery options for its customers, adding a national convenience store to its services to go along with restaurant and grocery delivery. The agreement calls for Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, to deliver from more than 700 7-Eleven locations.

“The addition of 7-Eleven to our platform represents the newest example of our ongoing commitment to expand into new delivery verticals,” says Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. “This partnership creates a new level of convenience for our customers. Effective immediately, we will be able to deliver your favorite food and snacks from hundreds of 7-Eleven locations directly to you.”

Waitr operates in over 1,000 cities in the United States and has more than 26,000 restaurants on its platform. Just last year, the company launched in over 90 new cities and widened its areas of service in the on-demand delivery sector.

“We’re excited to reach and serve our customers on Waitr with what they want – when, where and how they want it,” says 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Raghu Mahadevan. “We look forward to bringing fan-favorite 7-Eleven products – like ice cold Slurpee drinks, hot pizza or ice cream– to even more customers across the country.”

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Additionally, Waitr facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2022, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.