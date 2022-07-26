Waitr Becomes Exclusive Mobile Ordering Platform for MetLife Stadium

Waitr Holdings Inc., soon to be known as ASAP, announced an official partnership with the New York Giants, the New York Jets and MetLife Stadium, as the exclusive mobile ordering platform at MetLife Stadium. Fans can use the ASAP platform to place mobile orders at all Jets and Giants home games with their platform integrated into each team’s app for a seamless mobile ordering experience from concession stands throughout MetLife Stadium. For other events, ASAP’s mobile ordering will be done directly through the proprietary ASAP stadium ordering application. Waitr, soon to be known as ASAP, will also use this partnership to enter into the Tri-State delivery market. For Waitr, soon to be known as ASAP, a delivery and payments technology company, the five-year partnership marks the largest deployment of their ASAP platform within an NFL venue to date.

Waitr, soon to be known as ASAP, will serve as “The Official and Exclusive Mobile Ordering Partner of the New York Jets, New York Giants and MetLife Stadium.” As an integral component of the partnership, Waitr, soon to be known as ASAP, will have the rights to use Jets and Giants logos and trademarks for approved uses within the NY and NJ markets. The videoboards, pylons, LEDs, and other Stadium Signage will promote ASAP mobile ordering at Jets and Giants home games, concerts and other events. In addition, Waitr, soon to be known as ASAP, will engage fans with unique promotions and giveaways throughout the NFL season at Jets and Giants games.

This new agreement is a significant step in a multi-faceted strategy for the company, as it enters the New York Tri-State area. MetLife Stadium will be one of the first physical locations where Waitr reveals their company-wide rebrand as the business transitions to a broader “deliver anything ASAP” model. In just a matter of weeks, Waitr, soon to be known as ASAP, will launch its on-demand service in several cities across New Jersey, offering same-day delivery of a wide variety of items such as food, alcohol, apparel, luxury, sporting goods, auto parts and electrical products.

“Partnering with MetLife Stadium to deliver an exciting, new and convenient service to their fans marks an important milestone for us,” says Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Board of Waitr Holdings, Inc. “First, our proprietary in-stadium ordering technology will offer millions of sports and music fans each year an improved fan experience, allowing them to ‘skip the wait’ at concessions stands and other vendors throughout the stadium for their favorite food and drinks.

“Second, it will allow us to launch our best-in-class delivery services across the Tri-State area for those who don’t want to – or can’t – leave their home or office. And finally, this partnership will be a catalyst for us to expand into other major cities and venues nationwide,” continues Mr. Grimstad. “We are excited to now be able to say we provide our proprietary mobile ordering services to some of the best stadiums in the U.S. with this partnership along with our current partnerships with The University of Alabama, LSU and the New Orleans Saints with more to come.”

“We are excited to partner with ASAP to provide fans with an expedited food and beverage experience at MetLife Stadium,” says Jeff Fernandez, VP of Business Development + Ventures for the New York Jets. “They have an elite technology stack enabling our fans to order easily on their mobile phones, skip the concession lines, and pick up their order without missing any of the game action.”

“The addition of mobile ordering has been an important part of our enhanced concessions experience and partnering with Waitr to use their best-in-class ASAP platform will continue to expand what we can offer to our fans at games and concerts going forward,” says Giants Chief Commercial Officer, Pete Guelli.

In addition to the launch, ASAP will make an immediate impact on the community by serving as the presenting partner for the Jets and United Way’s Hometown Huddle and in honor of September 11th, ASAP and the Giants will together visit a local firehouse as part of the Giants Adopt A Firehouse program.