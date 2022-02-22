Waitr Expands Partnership with Nextbite, Adds More Virtual Concepts

Waitr Holdings Inc., a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced it has expanded its partnership with the virtual restaurant company Nextbite. The updated deal adds even more of Nextbite’s delivery-only restaurants to the Waitr platform—significantly increasing customer options.

New virtual restaurants that will soon be available via the Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes apps are TZKi, Veg-e-licious, Hatch House, Crack't and Lucky Dragon Fried Rice. These brands join the Nextbite concepts already on the app including Monster Mac, Wild Wild Wings, CraveBurger, Grilled Cheese Society, Firebelly Wings, Hotbox by Wiz Khalifa, Miss Mazy’s Amazin’ Chicken, and The Big Melt.

“With these new and unique brands and menus on the Waitr platform, there will be more variety than ever for our customers,” says Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “From more robust restaurant selection to the expansion of new delivery verticals, we continue to differentiate ourselves to better serve our customers in all markets.”

Also new is a referral agreement, providing Waitr the ability to initiate discussions with restaurants about new delivery-only options by using Nextbite. The partnership promises to create new business for both Waitr and Nextbite, while adding new revenue to Waitr’s existing partner restaurants.

“By broadening our partnership with Waitr we have the opportunity to reach new customers and ultimately continue our mission to help brick and mortar restaurants increase revenue,” says Alex Canter, CEO and co-founder of Nextbite. “Waitr is innovative and an important player in this industry and I look forward to our continued success together.”

Nextbite, the leader in virtual restaurants and pioneer in online order management, creates delivery-only restaurant concepts with high-quality, chef-inspired menus available through delivery apps. Together, these two companies help restaurants increase efficiency and grow profits, creating successful food service across the country.