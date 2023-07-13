Wake Forest Athletics Names Proof of the Pudding Official Concessions & Catering Partner

In the continued effort to provide the Best Fan Experience in North Carolina, Wake Forest Athletics announced its selection of national catering company Proof of the Pudding as its official concessions & catering partner. This innovative and experience-enhancing partnership will oversee all Athletics concessions and premium areas inside Allegacy Stadium, LJVM Coliseum, David F. Couch Ballpark and all other athletics venues.

Proof CEO Adam Noyes shares, “Our entire organization is very honored to partner with Wake Forest University and to get to work with the amazing athletics leadership team that has a shared vision for enhancing and bringing excellence to the fan experience. The creative collaboration and partnership is truly exceptional and we are focused on delivering high quality experiences for our valued guests on game days and for other events on campus.”

“This partnership is about enhancing great experiences for the nearly 500,000 fans who attend Wake Forest Athletics events on an annual basis,” director of athletics John Currie says. “On behalf of our University leadership, I would like to thank CEO Adam Noyes and his staff for their collaboration through this process and we are extremely grateful for their partnership as this long-term agreement began on July 1, 2023. This is further ‘proof’ of our commitment to be A Model Intercollegiate Athletics Program and provide the top food options and quick processes for all those in attendance at our events.”

As part of the new partnership, fans inside Wake Forest Athletics venues can look forward to superior game day experiences at Wake Forest through elevated food and beverage offerings, including grab-and-go concessions, a new point-of-sale system offering greater speed and more payment options, local sourcing, from-scratch cooking for optimal taste and nutrition, and creative customization to Wake Forest’s brand.

Additionally, Proof of the Pudding’s focus on enhancing the mixology game day experience will include ready to drink (RTD) cocktails, local beers, alcohol-only lines to expedite service, specialty insta-worthy cocktails for games, responsible and personable service, and more. The partnership will encompass Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Allegacy Stadium, David F. Couch Ballpark, among other venues.