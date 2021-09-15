Wake Oasis Coffee Franchise Creates Modular Box Shop Concept

Paul Peterson, founder of The Wake Zone Coffee House, Inc. announced the formation of Caffeinated Ventures LLC, the franchisor that has launched the new Wake Oasis Coffee franchise, a novel drive-thru modular box shop concept utilizing convertible shipping containers to create a very unique aesthetic that reflects modern architecture trends, sustainability, and reusability. The company completed the FDD formation process and has been approved to make offers and sales of Wake Oasis Coffee franchises in 28 states. They launched sales this month in North and South Carolina.

Wake Oasis Coffee franchisees will own and operate a beach-inspired drive-thru or brick and mortar coffee shop oasis business specializing in coffees, teas, and related items. Wake Oasis Coffee shops are characterized by a unique system that includes special recipes and menu items; distinctive design, décor, color scheme, and furnishings; hardware and software programs, and online apps; standards, specifications, and procedures for operations; training and assistance; and advertising and promotion programs.

“We have spent many months developing a novel concept in the retail coffee and specialty beverage space. The visual impact of these container stores gives them immediate recognition on major thoroughfares to attract interest and customers into a development or shopping center. This interesting cargotecture aesthetic, as well as our unique menu model that focuses on serving a ‘Cup of Joy’ to each and every customer, as well as our strong marketing systems will help our franchisees compete strongly right out of the gate,” said Peterson. “The franchise model is very flexible, appealing to a broad base including potential franchisees, developers and investors, whether they want a full- or part-time opportunity or plan to be hands-on or hands-off.”

Wake Oasis Coffee will offer qualified franchisees, investors, and developers the opportunity to sign a single unit franchise agreement. They will also offer qualified franchisees the right and obligation to develop multiple shops within a Development Area. The market for coffees, teas, and other beverages is well developed throughout the US. Wake Oasis Coffee franchisees will compete with coffee shop cafes and drive-thrus, tea shops, fast food and fast casual restaurants, convenience stores, grocers, and other stores selling similar food and beverages. These include national and regional chains, as well as local operations.

Dilworth Coffee, a coffee roaster and specialty beverage distributor based out of Raleigh, NC has been selected as a strategic partner to supply Wake Oasis Coffee franchisees with coffee, specialty beverages and supplies nationwide, as well as provide consulting services regarding product development, menu offerings, and more.

“It is an honor to be on the ground floor of the Wake Oasis Coffee franchise as their national supplier. Research has shown that customers really love the customized menus we helped develop in the Wake Zone stores here in Apex that serve as the foundation for the unique Wake Oasis system of products,” says Jeff Vojta, CEO of Dilworth Coffee. “We are excited to bring over 25 years of experience in the industry to help Wake Oasis Coffee franchisees run successful businesses as they serve up a ‘Cup of Joy’ to each and every customer.”